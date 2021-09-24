The Children’s department at the Teck Centennial Library is going to receive some much needed funding.

The library and more specifically the kids section will receive just over $20 thousand dollars as the recipients of this year’s local Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

Tim Hortons campaign leaves library officials smiling

Library officials stated “thanks to everyone who supported the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign. Without our wonderful volunteers and community members purchasing cookies, we would not have succeeded. Our children’s department will receive over $20,000 to grow our programming

“A special thanks goes to Tim Horton’s owners (Susan & Justin) and the amazing staff at both locations, for being so helpful and enthusiastic. It was an absolute pleasure working beside such a great team.”