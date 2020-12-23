Time to build a Snowman

Article content

On a whim, I built a snowman on my front lawn the other day. I was shoveling the driveway during a warm spell when the temperature rose to zero degrees here in northern Ontario. At that temperature, snow turns from a crystalline sandy consistency to a more sticky substance like bread dough. It is cold enough to stay a white mass but damp enough to form into solid shapes that can stick to itself. It was perfect snowman making material and the kid in me moved into snow creative action.

My partner and I spent some time piling snow, building a big round ball as best we could then slowly added to our creation. We gave the snowman some black plastic eyes, an old scouring pad for a red lip mouth, some wooden branches for arms and an old red jerry gasoline can cut in half for a hat. We topped him off with a carrot nose, gave him my work gloves and named him Bartholomew.

Due to the pandemic, I’m spending a lot of my days at home and conduct all my work in front of a computer and the internet. My partner Mike has a lung condition so we have been very quiet for almost a year now. As the number of cases rise every day and too many people seem bent on having a busy shopping and visiting holiday like other years, we are more committed than ever to stay home. We certainly are experiencing cabin fever but we are trying to stay positive and busy at home. I haven’t been to a restaurant, fast food window service, a coffee shop or any kind of public eatery in almost a year now. At this point, the only visits I make are to grocery stores and I do my best to limit that as much as possible and I wear a mask and gloves when I do.