Timiskaming could see end to lockdown on Wednesday

Timiskaming could be one of a handful of Ontario regions which will see an end to the COVID-19 lockdown come Wednesday.

The phased reopening of the economy will start in Timiskaming and three other regions where transmission of the virus is low, the Canadian Press reports.

Together with health units in Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, Renfrew County, Timiskaming is expected to move into the least-restrictive green zone on Wednesday, which means restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.

The Canadian Press has learned Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce Monday that the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Feb. 9.

A senior government source with knowledge of the plan said the province will have an “emergency brake” in place to allow the government to quickly move a region into lockdown if it “experiences a rapid acceleration in COVID-19 transmission or if the health-care system becomes overwhelmed.”

The measure is meant to help deal with the risk posed by new variants of COVID-19, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The current stay-at-home order will remain in place in much of the province until each region transitions back into a colour-coded framework that allows the province to rank health units based on case numbers and trends.

On the week of Feb. 15, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the framework based on their local case rates.

Currently, Timiskaming has just one active case of COVID-19