Timiskaming down to one active case

The District of Timiskaming is down to one active case of COVID-19.

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit report that one of the two previous active cases have been resolved.

According to the Health Unit statistics the case which is now resolved was tested on February 1st and the exposure category was listed as “international travel”.

Meantime the Health Unit says there has been a lot of questions and confusion regarding the difference between a Province-wide shut-down and Grey-Lockdown, which are different restrictions with similar names.

They say “Province-wide shutdown refers to the most restrictive set of public health and workplace safety measures to-date, which have been in effect across Ontario since December 26. Timiskaming is currently part of the Province-wide shut-down.

“Once local trends of key public health indicators have improved the province will be transitioning districts back to the colour-coded COVID-19 Response Framework that was in implemented in the fall.

“Grey-Lockdown is the name of the highest zone of restrictions within this colour-coded Framework, and it is less restrictive than the Province-wide shut-down. The province has announced that Timiskaming is likely to transition from the Province-wide shut-down to the colour-coded Framework on February 16, although we do not know yet which colour-coded zone we will be in within the framework. All current restrictions will remain in effect until February 16.”