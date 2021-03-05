Timiskaming heading back to "Orange-Restrict Zone"

Brad Sherratt
Mar 05, 2021  •  55 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

The District of Timiskaming is being placed back into what is known as the Orange-Restrict  zone.

The decision comes after the district has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday there were eight confirmed cases and an outbreak was declared at Kirkland Lake Gold.

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit say they will be sending out a media release later today and that is when more details will be released.

In the meantime people are encouraged to check out the details on the different requirements in each category by following the link https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open

The Northern News will update the story when more information becomes available.

