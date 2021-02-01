Timiskaming Home Support calling for government investment

Northern News staff
Feb 01, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Queen's Park in Toronto. Photo by Veronica Henri /Toronto Sun

Timiskaming Home Support is calling on the province to invest $595 million in crucial home and community care services to ensure that all seniors and people living with disabilities who want to live safely in their homes and communities are able to for as long as possible.

In a media release officials say “the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated that at home and in their community is a safe place for vulnerable Ontarians to receive care, especially during a crisis.

“Ontarians have been clear that they prefer to receive the care they need at home and in their communities. In an increasingly over-stretched health system, home and community care remains the most cost- effective place to treat people. A robust and well-resourced home and community care sector can alleviate the pressure off the system and would enable the most appropriate use of acute care hospitals and long-term care, as well as generate significant cost savings across the system.”

They go on to say “our services, such as Meals on Wheels deliveries and high intensity supports at home programs leveraged with partnerships and expertise in both home care and community support services build multi-disciplinary teams to help keep seniors and people with physical disabilities stay safely at home by meeting their everyday health and social needs.

“In order to ensure all Ontarians have the ability to avoid premature institutionalization and live safely at home for as long as possible, we are calling on the province to:

  1. Take a home first approach as the primary priority of the health system by investing $350 million in home and community care organizations and services.
  2. Achieve wage and job condition parity for staff across health sectors by infusing $235 million into the salaries of key front-line staff.
  3. Ensure the sector plays a main role in the province’s digital care strategy by investing of $10 million in digital and virtual care for the sector.

“The pandemic has really demonstrated that living at home is the safest place for a vast majority of vulnerable members living in the District of Timiskaming,” said Caroline Morin, CEO, Timiskaming Home Support/Soutien à Domicile. “It is time to properly invest in our organization and our services to ensure our clients can live safely at home for as long as possible.” Timiskaming Home Support/Soutien à Domicile is a charitable organization committed to providing home and community support to seniors and physically disabled individuals living in the District of Timiskaming. “Like our vision Living at home – your choice, our goal, we want to enable individuals to remain in their home environment of choice by providing them with services that are accessible, innovative and quality driven.”