Timiskaming projects receive FedNor funding
Article content
Five Timiskaming-based projects have received FedNor funding of a combined $616 thousand.
Officials say “the funding will support five strategic initiatives that will help businesses adopt new technologies, commercialize new products and expand their operations. It will also help local businesses and organizations deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and assist them in preparing for the realities of a post-pandemic economy. “
Timiskaming projects receive FedNor funding Back to video
The initiatives include:
Daki Menan Lands And Resources Corp.
$209,500
To help expand its forestry operations, Daki Menan Lands and Resources Corporation will receive FedNor funding of $209,500. Specifically, the investment will allow this social enterprise, controlled by the Temagami First Nation on Bear Island, to enhance forestry management, increase firewood production, and construct a small portable sawmill. Identified as a priority project, this strategic initiative will help create eight full-time jobs and enable the organization to offer custom sawmilling services and produce rough lumber for local markets and hardwood cants and boards for the industrial market in southern Ontario.
Advertisement
Article content
Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce
$200,000
A FedNor investment of $200,000 will enable the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce to hire a project coordinator to help businesses overcome the impacts of COVID-19, with a focus on marketing and business retention to support a strong and sustainable economic recovery. This will include developing tourism and workforce attraction strategies, as well as support local business efforts to reopen safely, ramping up operations and upgrading workspaces to help ensure the safety of employees and the public. The project is expected to help support and maintain up to 20 businesses and 50 jobs in the region.
Whiskeyjack Beer Co.
$143,537
Provided through its Targeted Manufacturing Initiative for Northern Ontario, a repayable FedNor investment of $143,537 will help Whiskeyjack Beer Co. to scale up and establish a microbrewery and agri-tourism destination in downtown Haileybury. The funding will be used to purchase and install specialty equipment, and complete various internal renovations to the brewery and taproom. Once complete the new facility will allow the company to do small-batch brewing on site to supply its new tasting room, entertainment venue and existing licensees. The project is expected to help create three full-time positions and up to five part-time jobs.
Temagami and District Chamber of Commerce
$31,500
The Temagami and District Chamber of Commerce will receive FedNor funding of $31,500 to modify existing tools, processes and services to better meet the needs of the organization and local businesses. Specifically, the investment will be used to hire a business intern for a one-year period. While on the job, the intern will support a variety of activities such as membership drives, website and social media management, as well as marketing and promotions for the 2021 Visitors Guide.
Advertisement
Article content
Township of Armstrong
$31,500
To help overcome the challenges of COVID-19, the Township of Armstrong will receive FedNor funding of $31,500 to hire a Information Technology (IT) intern for a one-year period. While on the job, the intern will support a variety of priority projects such as a full review and modernization of the township’s IT infrastructure and processes to improve accessibility, services, and security.
Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament, Nipissing-Timiskaming stated,“small and medium-sized businesses are the engine that powers our economy, a fact that holds great significance here in Nipissing-Timiskaming where entrepreneurship is a way of life for so many families. The investments announced today are laying the foundation for local businesses to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy, and create well-paying jobs for residents throughout the region.”