Timiskaming projects receive FedNor funding

To help expand its forestry operations, Daki Menan Lands and Resources Corporation will receive FedNor funding of $209,500. Specifically, the investment will allow this social enterprise, controlled by the Temagami First Nation on Bear Island, to enhance forestry management, increase firewood production, and construct a small portable sawmill. Identified as a priority project, this strategic initiative will help create eight full-time jobs and enable the organization to offer custom sawmilling services and produce rough lumber for local markets and hardwood cants and boards for the industrial market in southern Ontario.

Officials say “the funding will support five strategic initiatives that will help businesses adopt new technologies, commercialize new products and expand their operations. It will also help local businesses and organizations deal with the impacts of COVID-19 and assist them in preparing for the realities of a post-pandemic economy. “

Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce

$200,000

A FedNor investment of $200,000 will enable the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce to hire a project coordinator to help businesses overcome the impacts of COVID-19, with a focus on marketing and business retention to support a strong and sustainable economic recovery. This will include developing tourism and workforce attraction strategies, as well as support local business efforts to reopen safely, ramping up operations and upgrading workspaces to help ensure the safety of employees and the public. The project is expected to help support and maintain up to 20 businesses and 50 jobs in the region.

Whiskeyjack Beer Co.

$143,537

Provided through its Targeted Manufacturing Initiative for Northern Ontario, a repayable FedNor investment of $143,537 will help Whiskeyjack Beer Co. to scale up and establish a microbrewery and agri-tourism destination in downtown Haileybury. The funding will be used to purchase and install specialty equipment, and complete various internal renovations to the brewery and taproom. Once complete the new facility will allow the company to do small-batch brewing on site to supply its new tasting room, entertainment venue and existing licensees. The project is expected to help create three full-time positions and up to five part-time jobs.

Temagami and District Chamber of Commerce

$31,500

The Temagami and District Chamber of Commerce will receive FedNor funding of $31,500 to modify existing tools, processes and services to better meet the needs of the organization and local businesses. Specifically, the investment will be used to hire a business intern for a one-year period. While on the job, the intern will support a variety of activities such as membership drives, website and social media management, as well as marketing and promotions for the 2021 Visitors Guide.