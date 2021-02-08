Timiskaming re-opening delayed

Article content
Timiskaming’s expected re-opening on Wednesday has been delayed at least a week, with provincial officials concerned about our sole active case being linked to the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus.
The province had planned to re-open four regions this week, but took Timiskaming off the list at the last minute.
“Worry about the spread of the U.K. variant is so strong that over the weekend, the province altered their plans to only allow three public health units instead of four to enter the Green Zone of their reopening framework,” Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley says.
The Timiskaming Health Unit, which was initially also expected to move to the green category Wednesday, will be held back for a week since a COVID-19 variant was discovered in the region over the weekend, the province said. It has not been officially confirmed what variant is present in our sole active case, which was related to international travel.