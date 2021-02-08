Timiskaming re-opening delayed

Article content continued

Premier Doug Ford said Monday that a state of emergency will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday, but most regions will remain under a stay-at-home order until they transition back to the province’s colour-coded restrictions system.

Three regions where COVID-19 cases are low will move to the restrictions system on Wednesday, with the rest staggered over the coming weeks.

“Our number one priority will always be protecting the health and safety of all individuals, families and workers across the province,” Ford said in a statement.

The province is also changing the rules for the strictest category of the restrictions system that will allow previously closed business to reopen with capacity limits of 25 per cent.

We must also consider the severe impact COVID-19 is having on our businesses,” Ford said. “We are strengthening and adjusting the framework to allow more businesses to safely reopen.”

Health units in Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, and Renfrew County will move into the least-restrictive green category on Wednesday, which means restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.

On Feb. 15, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the restrictions framework. The category they are placed in will depend on their local case rates.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on Feb. 22, but the province said any sudden increase in cases could delay that plan.