Timiskaming re-opening delayed

Concern over variant strain in district's one active case prompts province to delay district's re-opening

Joe O'Grady
Feb 08, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  2 minute read
With COVID-19, the new variant of the virus is better able to infect cells and reproduce more quickly than the non-mutated version. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
With COVID-19, the new variant of the virus is better able to infect cells and reproduce more quickly than the non-mutated version. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Photo by ERIC GAILLARD /REUTERS

Timiskaming’s expected re-opening on Wednesday has been delayed at least a week, with provincial officials concerned about our sole active case being linked to the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The province had planned to re-open four regions this week, but took Timiskaming off the list at the last minute.

“Worry about the spread of the U.K. variant is so strong that over the weekend, the province altered their plans to only allow three public health units instead of four to enter the Green Zone of their reopening framework,” Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley says.

The Timiskaming Health Unit, which was initially also expected to move to the green category Wednesday, will be held back for a week since a COVID-19 variant was discovered in the region over the weekend, the province said. It has not been officially confirmed what variant is present in our sole active case, which was related to international travel.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday that a state of emergency will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday, but most regions will remain under a stay-at-home order until they transition back to the province’s colour-coded restrictions system.

Three regions where COVID-19 cases are low will move to the restrictions system on Wednesday, with the rest staggered over the coming weeks.

“Our number one priority will always be protecting the health and safety of all individuals, families and workers across the province,” Ford said in a statement.

The province is also changing the rules for the strictest category of the restrictions system that will allow previously closed business to reopen with capacity limits of 25 per cent.

We must also consider the severe impact COVID-19 is having on our businesses,” Ford said. “We are strengthening and adjusting the framework to allow more businesses to safely reopen.”

Health units in Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, and Renfrew County will move into the least-restrictive green category on Wednesday, which means restaurants and non-essential businesses can reopen.

On Feb. 15, all remaining regions except three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area are set to move to the restrictions framework. The category they are placed in will depend on their local case rates.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are expected to be the last to make that transition on Feb. 22, but the province said any sudden increase in cases could delay that plan.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

According to the plan, the province will have an “emergency brake” in place to allow the government to quickly move a region into lockdown if it experiences a rapid increase in cases or if its health-system becomes overwhelmed.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the measure is meant to help deal with the risk posed by new variants of COVID-19.

“As we cautiously transition out of the provincewide shutdown, we have developed an emergency brake system giving us the flexibility to contain community spread quickly in a specific region, providing an extra layer of protection,” she said in a statement.

/with files from Canadian Press