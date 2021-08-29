Tornado watch issued for KL area

Northern News staff
Aug 29, 2021  •  20 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Kirkland Lake area. Officials say “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.”

They add possible hazards include “Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds near 100 km/h. up to Toonie size hail and locally heavy downpours.

