Town announces changes to municipal operations

Northern News staff
Apr 17, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
With Friday’s announcement of the strengthened public health measures of the current Stay at Home order town officials state there are some ramifications for municipally operated amenities and services.

.  The closure of outdoor amenities includes playgrounds, basketball courts, and soccer fields. Over the course of the day, municipal staff will lock all gates, and sign all areas as “closed” to restrict access.

.  As of Monday, the capacity at an outdoor funeral is limited to 10 people indoors or outdoors.  All upcoming burials will be notified of the change.

