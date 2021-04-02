Town announces changes to operations while in lockdown
With the announcement that the province has pulled the “emergency brake” Town of Kirkland Lake officials have announced a number of changes to various municipal operations that will be in effect for the entire lockdown which at this time is scheduled for a minimum of 28 days from April 3rd.
Closed to the public
Joe Mavrinac Community Complex
Museum of Northern History
Heritage North (except for scheduled vaccination clinics)
Open for curbside pick up
Teck Centennial Library
Open for essential municipal business with all COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Town Hall
Public Works
Development Services
NOTE – any residents who can conduct their business by phone or virtually, is asked to do so.
Fitness classes
Stay tuned for options for outdoor fitness classes and virtual fitness options.
Outside amenities that will open with all COVID-19 restrictions in place as the weather allows
Civic Park
Dog Park
Kinross Park
Skate Park
Baseball Fields
NOTE – The Community Services Department will announce as these areas are opened to the public over the next month.
