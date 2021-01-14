Town announces departure of Chief Administrative Officer

Article content

The Town of Kirkland Lake has lost its Chief Administrative Officer.

Town Officials have announced that Richard McGee advised Council of his decision to leave and McGee stated, “I will remember the Council, staff and residents of Kirkland Lake fondly for the accomplishments we made together during a very difficult and trying time through the COVID-19 Pandemic. I want to wish everyone continued success and a healthy, prosperous and COVID free 2021.”

“The Mayor and members of Council are saddened to learn of our CAO’s decision to leave the Town of Kirkland Lake”, said Mayor Pat Kiely.

“Kirkland Lake has made great strides over the past 10 months with the passage of a new Strategic Plan, Organizational Realignment, the introduction of enhanced reporting, including Key Performance Indicators and the implementation of a Management Development Program in partnership with Northern College”, Kiely went on to say.

In an interview with the Northern News Kiely added Council will be meeting to discuss how they want to proceed. He also said they would not be in a rush to fill the position and they would be looking at all of their options.