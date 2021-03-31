Article content

Town of Kirkland Lake officials have announced the Easter holiday waste and recycling collection and landfill site schedule.

The Kirkland Lake Landfill will be closed on Friday April 2nd and Monday April 5th, 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Town announces holiday waste collection schedule Back to video

Waste and recycling collection for Friday, April 2nd will be collected on Thursday. Please put your carts out for collection on Thursday, April 1st. Please leave your carts out, as there may be delays to the collection.

Waste collection will occur as regularly scheduled for Monday, April 5th.