Town announces reopening plan

Town of Kirkland Lake Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider is outlining how the municipality will handle the reopening of outdoor amenities and the restrictions that will be in place for their use.

Sackrider states “due to the continuing success of Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the collective efforts of Ontarians in following public health and workplace safety measures to date, effective Saturday May 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. the province will allow the reopening of outdoor recreational amenities with restrictions in place, such as the need to maintain physical distancing.

“The Town of Kirkland Lake will open Civic Park including the tennis courts, basketball nets and ball field, Baird ball fields, and the skate park on Saturday morning. Residents are reminded that although these areas are open, no outdoor sports are permitted.”

She also says “additionally, the outdoor limits for social gatherings is expanded to five people, which will allow these amenities to be used for up to five people, including with members of different households. All other public health and workplace safety measures under the province-wide emergency brake will remain in effect.”