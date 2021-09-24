Town awards contract for tunnel work

Town council has awarded a contract of almost $60,000 to Andrews.engineer for the purposes of an Underground Tunnel and Sewer Inspection.

A staff report presented to council stated “In the town’s early days, a tunnel was constructed to drain Kirkland Lake. It runs from approximately the curling club, southwards to the creek on Rand Avenue West. The tunnel was subsequently utilized as a storm water drain, and later as a conduit to run a 450mm diameter trunk sewer line. An engineering study is required to assess the condition of the tunnel and the sewer line within. Without first doing this study, we are unable to enter the tunnel, we are unable to assess any part of the tunnel or sanitary line, and we are unable to perform, or plan for any required maintenance.”

The report goes on to read “the last time the tunnel was inspected was in 1995, but no report can be found in our files. The last documented entry and inspection was done in 1967. A lack of recent information and documentation leads to the decision to conduct an engineering study to assess the current condition of the tunnel and sanitary line before we can consider having employees enter the tunnel to perform maintenance work.

In terms of financial considerations, the report points out “capital funds, in the amount of $71,947.00, have been allocated for this project. Staff advertised a Request for Proposal, with one proposal received from Andrews.engineer.

“They have extensive experience in this type of work and their proposed approach is well thought out and complete. We believe this to be the best way of obtaining critical information on the current conditions of the tunnel and sewer line.