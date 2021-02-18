Town backing active school travel project

Article content

Town Council is throwing its support behind the Timiskaming Active School Travel Project. During Tuesday’s regular meeting Council authorized Mayor Pat Kiely to write a letter on behalf of the municipality supporting the Timiskaming Active School Travel Project application for government funding.

In a report to council Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider stated “The Timiskaming Health Unit has successfully applied to the Innovate Fund from Ontario Active School Travel (OAST). $30,000 has been earmarked to enhance active school travel programming in the district and build on successes from the pilot project. In order to receive the funding, a letter of support is required from school boards and municipalities.”

The report goes on to read “This grant will enable THU to strengthen the project by creating and enhancing bilingual communication resources to provide equitable engagement opportunities and communication supports. An external marketing company and videographer will be contracted to support the creation of high-quality bilingual resources, a regional communications strategy and dedicated project website. The communications strategy will be targeted at students and parents to raise awareness of the importance of Active School Travel. Students and parents will be engaged during the developmental phase of this strategy with the opportunity to be featured in local videos and promotional and educational materials. All resources created will be housed on the new dedicated project website to increase awareness and reach.