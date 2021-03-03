Town conducting business survey

Article content

The Town of Kirkland Lake and the Far North East Training Board are conducting a COVID-19 Business Impact Survey. They say their goal is to measure the pandemic’s impact on regional businesses. They say they will use this information to educate policymakers and hopefully influence the future funding programs. To access the survey visit www.research.net/r/37HKPTC (English link) or www.research.net/r/KSC2D2C (Lien français). The survey will be live online from March 1 to 12th.

Meantime the Far Northeast Training Board will host a virtual job fair March 24 and 25th. Employers can post their positions in advance at jobsinkirklandlake.com and then between 10 and 11 am on March 24 and 25, they will be able to talk about the positions on Zoom while prospective candidates tune in. Employers must register for the event by March 11th. To learn more, visit discoverkl.ca/business/job_fair.