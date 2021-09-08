The Town of Kirkland Lake is continuing its push to bring rail service back to town.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Ontario Northland recently introduced a proposed 13-stop rail service route from Toronto to Timmins but for some reason Kirkland Lake was not included as one of the stops.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Town continues to fight for rail service Back to video

Mayor Pat Kiely, Councilor Lad Shaba, Director of Economic Development Wilf Hass and Clerk Meagan Elliot recently met with company officials to make the town’s case.

While the local contingent felt it was a positive meeting, Shaba feels the decision was an oversight and the service is needed due to the fact that many international students travel to Kirkland Lake to attend Northern College. He also pointed out that there are many seniors who do not have any other means to get to down south.

Shaba added that as a community member he feels insulted that the second largest community in the district has to explain why we need and want service.

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof attended Tuesday’s council meeting and is fully behind the town’s position. He noted he has asked for a meeting with Ontario Northland. Vanthof stated there needs to be a system that better suits northerners. He also stated he had faith in Ontario Northland but still does not have faith in the government to make rail service to the north even happen.

Town Council also noted they want a public meeting held on the issue which will allow the public to give their input.