Town council meeting scheduled for Tuesday

Kirkland Lake Town Council meets Tuesday afternoon for its regular meeting.

Among the items on the agenda is a COVID-19 update from the Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider. She will also present a report regarding the service delivery review and the recommendation to implement “the six major recommendations/opportunities from the service delivery review of facilities”.

Also on the agenda will be reports from Director of Economic Development Wilf Hass regarding community improvement plan application recommendations and the proposed harvesting of timber.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:40 Tuesday and will be held electronically via Zoom and will be available for viewing on YouTube.