Town inviting residents to sit on various committees

Town of Kirkland Lake officials are looking for individuals who would be interested in sitting on a number of municipal committees.

Currently there are positions available on the Committee of Adjustment, TPR Committee of Management, Planning Advisory Committee, Economic Development Committee, Youth Council Committee, Kirkland Lake Public Library Board, Museum Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

The qualifications to be sit on committees include; one must be a Canadian citizen, a resident of Kirkland Lake, have not been convicted of an indictable offence. It is also noted that further qualifications may be required based on committee’s terms of reference.

Those interested are asked to visit kirklandlake.ca for more information on your committee of interest and the appointment process. For further information, please contact Meagan Elliott at 705-567-9361 x238.