Town launches new website

The Town of Kirkland Lake has launched a new Economic Development website.
“I’m excited to have a website dedicated to promoting Kirkland Lake to the outside world,” said Mayor Pat Kiely. “Whether you are looking to start a business, expand a business or just coming to town for a visit, Discoverkl.ca has the information you need and presents it in a way that is easy to find and understand.”
The new website was produced by the municiaplity’s Economic Development and Tourism Division.
Staff interviewed local and external audiences to determine what information was important and how it could be effectively presented. Members of the Town’s Economic Development Committee provided oversight and direction.
“The site is easy to navigate, accessible and is cross device compatible,” said Committee member Jeff Molyneaux. “It also has a news section wherein we can provide updates on government funding programs, etc. That is really helpful during this pandemic as it helps people be aware of the different programs and supports available to them.”
“I regularly deal with enquiries from people thinking of relocating to KL, or coming for an extended stay,” said fellow Committee member Elizabeth Kelly. “The site is an excellent resource I can refer people to so they can learn more about the community and what it has to offer.”
In addition to re-launching Discoverkl.ca, the Town has rebranded its Discover Kirkland Lake Facebook page and set up a Twitter account (@Discover_KL).
“We’re always interested in finding ways to improve the site,” said Kiely, “so if people have any suggestions, please complete the feedback form located on the “Contact Us” page on the site.”