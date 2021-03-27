Town lays out the rules while in red category

Town of Kirkland Lake officials have outlined their updated procedures since the district was placed in the red-protect zone of the COVID framework.

In terms of sports and recreation, “with the district moving into the red category of the provincial Framework, numbers in gyms are limited to 10 at a time with a 90 minute maximum. To ensure your preferred time slot be sure to book your visit by calling 567-5215 or by letting the receptionist know.

“Pool capacity remains reduced and all visitors are required to call in advance to book their swim

“All skaters on the ice must maintain a distance of 2m from each other at all times. Games and scrimmages are not allowed.

“Masks must be worn at all times in the Complex except while exercising or in the pool.

“Screening must be completed prior to entering the facility.

“Hand sanitizing is required upon entry to the facility

In terms of all other municipal business, officials state “residents are encouraged to contact municipal staff by phone and attend meetings virtually. If face to face interactions are required, masks must be worn and distance must be kept.

“Appointments are recommended for all visits to the Public Works and Development Services departments.”