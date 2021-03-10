Town modifies operations due to "orange" status
As Timiskaming has moved into the orange category of the provincial framework, the municipality has implemented some modifications in regards to town services.
According to the town’s Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider “all facilities require visitors to screen prior to entering, use hand sanitizer, wear a tight fitting mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin, and keep a minimum of two metres between individuals. Development Services and Public Work is recommending that visitors phone in advance to book the time of their visit”
At the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex Sackrider says “reservations are required for all visits, masks must be worn at all times except for when actively participating, three metres must be kept between all individuals in the gym or fitness classes, and class sizes are maxed at 10 participants. Skis and snowshoes can still be reserved, and Civic Park is open daily.”
She also notes the town is working with the Timiskaming Health Unit to roll out mass immunizations. “In the very near future, the priority groups of those aged 80 plus will begin at Heritage North.”
She also points out “the Government of Ontario has committed financial support to the Town of Kirkland Lake through the 2021 COVID-19 recovery funding for municipalities program to support operating costs. Kirkland Lake is receiving $39,828.”
Sackrider concludes by saying “I’d like to thank the hard work of all our custodial staff involved in disinfecting our facilities, our front line staff in all our facilities, our user groups for following the regulations, and all residents for remaining vigilant. Although the recent outbreak has been disheartening, with proper measures in place, we hope to return to the green category in the near future.”