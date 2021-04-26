Article content

The Town of Kirkland Lake through its age friendly communities plan is offering businesses and organizations the opportunity to become more accessible.

With funding provided by the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility businesses and organizations that qualify can receive a free gap-ramp if they meet the requirments.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Town seeking to become more accessible Back to video

Those requirements include having a single step/gap only (between two and nine inches in height). They have a 42 inch turning radius and an even surface where the ramp will be located.

To apply to have a ramp installed complete the in-take form. After the form is completed you will be contacted by the age friendly communities co-ordinator. After that a site visit will take place to ensure all the requirements have been met and to take measurements for the ramp.

If everything is considered compliant, the ramp will be built and delivered to the location with instructions and a waiver.

For more information contact Hailey Clarke at 567-5215 or email her at hailey.clarke@tkl.ca