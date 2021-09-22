Town to hold waste reduction week in October
Town council has declared the week of October 18th to the 24th as waste reduction week in Kirkland Lake. A staff report states “Waste Reduction Week in Canada is a national campaign that builds awareness around issues of sustainable and responsible consumption, encourages the selection of environmentally responsible products/services and promotes actions that divert waste from disposal and conserve natural resources. Held annually during the third week of October since 2001, Waste Reduction Week in Canada, through a coalition of environmental non-profit and government organizations from across the country, shines the spot light on responsible and conscious consumption. This October will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Waste Reduction Week in Canada and the theme is Then – Now – Future. The Town currently offers drop off locations for batteries, waste electronics, scrap metal and tires. During Waste Reduction Week, many of these collection programs are highlighted with each day focusing on one particular item such as textiles, E-waste, plastics, and food waste. It is encouraged to extend the life of these products through the sharing economy, swapping, and repairing.”
To encourage participation staff is looking to holding a contest each day of the week with the intent to “give away one large recycling cart each day to a resident of Kirkland Lake who demonstrates the importance of waste reduction and the impacts on the environment by recycling, repurposing, swapping and repairing unwanted materials and products. The contest will run along side the social media campaign #KLWRW that occurs annually where a swag bag is handed out to a random resident whom have used the hashtag on either social media platform, Instagram or Facebook, during Waste Reduction Week.”