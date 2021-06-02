Town to push Ontario Northland for train service
Town council has directed staff to write to Ontario Northland President and CEO Corina Moore asking why Kirkland Lake has been left off the company’s newly proposed 13-stop passenger rail service route from Toronto to Timmins or Cochrane.
The route for further planning has 13 stops including Toronto (Union Station), Langstaff, Gormley, Washago, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Matheson and Timmins or Cochrane. The government says bus service will connect to provide service to communities between stops.
In a report to town council, Interim CAO Don Studholme stated “Kirkland Lake is the third largest municipality north of North Bay behind Timmins and Temiskaming Shores. We have always been a major contributor to the passenger train service, but the way that ONR has set up their new service there will be no service to Kirkland Lake. We realize that the ONR has torn down the train station in Kirkland Lake
(Swastika) this past year, but a small depot where the old station was would eliminate the problem for our municipality. There would be minimum cost to the ONR to build this and would provide Kirkland Lake with the ability to have a passenger stop.”
In the report, Studholme adds “the present advice from the ONR is to use the bus and go to the next train station (Englehart) to use the service. This is not a service that most people in Kirkland Lake would want or use and would have no impact on the passenger totals. If the ONR is looking at improving the totals for passenger numbers then they are missing the boat and forcing people in Kirkland Lake to use two different services to get to Toronto. The people of Kirkland Lake deserve to have access to the passenger train service.”
The target date to complete the next stage of planning and design work is 2022. A start date is expected within the next few years.
-With files from Jennifer Hamilton McCharles