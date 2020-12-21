Town to reduce services during lockdown

Dec 21, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
In response to the announcement by Premier Ford regarding a Province-wide Shutdown, the Town of Kirkland Lake is planning for a reduction of services as of 12:01 am on December 26th,

2020, to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The Province-wide Shutdown will put into place time-limited public health and workplace safety measures to stop the trend of COVID-19 transmissions, preserve health system capacity, safeguard vulnerable populations and those who care for them, and save lives.

In response to shutdown, the following will be closed: Kirkland Lake Community Complex, Civic Rink, the Museum of Northern History, Heritage North, and all municipal offices. The following essential services will continue to operate, following all sector specific public health and workplace safety measures: Roads Maintenance, Fire Services, Waste Management, and Teck Pioneer Residence.

Mayor Pat Kiely stated, “Kirkland Lake has worked hard to flatten the curve over the past few months, and with the upward provincial trend, and increase in number of local cases, a two week

reduction in municipal services makes sense. I encourage residents to stay home to the fullest extent possible as well as supporting vulnerable members of our community where we can.”

At the end of the Provincial Shutdown period, the COVID-19 Response Framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open will be re-enacted, including a framework for a safe re-opening of services.

“Although 2020 is finishing with restrictions in place once again, if we all remain vigilant and follow the guidance offered to us by Public Health, I am hopeful that 2021 will be a prosperous and healthy year for us all. I wish all residents and their families a safe and healthy Holiday Season.”