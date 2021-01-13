Town to seek feedback regarding budget

Kirkland Lake’s Director of Corporate Services Keith Gorman says as the 2021 budget is being prepared, community engagement will be part of the process.

In a report to Council, Gorman states “The primary platform for information distribution will be the Municipal website, featuring a section dedicated to budget information and documentation.

In recognizing the complexity of budgeting and the broad range of services the Town is responsible for, a section entitled Budget Basics will be included to aid in understanding of steps, process and terminology.

The Town will also utilize a combination of media releases and social media postings to communicate with the public and direct the public to our website in an effort to increase engagement.”

Gorman goes on to say “In recent years, the Town has allowed for public engagement through question submission online and opportunities for delegation at public meetings.

“For the 2021 budget deliberations, in line with the strategic plan, staff is proposing an opportunity to gather feedback from residents via survey. The survey is intended to help provide a better understanding of how municipal services are valued and which ones are priorities for residents. Results will be shared with Council for consideration during the review of the budget. Should facilities re-open to the public during the duration of the survey period, paper copies will also be available for pick-up and drop off at Town Hall.

After release of the draft budget, staff is proposing a special meeting to allow for discussion and public input. If group size restrictions and other COVID-19 best practices are still in place at the time of this meeting, it will be held virtually via ZOOM.”

Staff began working on the budget during the last quarter of 2020 “with intentions of finalizing draft submissions in the first quarter of 2021 for Council’s consideration.”