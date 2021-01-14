Town updates Building Department procedures

The Town of Kirkland Lake is updating its current procedures for the Building Department

Town officials state “our Town facilities remain closed to the public however staff are still working, permits are being processed, and inspections are being completed at this time. The health and safety of our residents, customers, and staff is one of our key priorities. We also acknowledge that the construction industry is an essential part of supporting our local and provincial economy.

They add “on April 3rd the Premier announced a reduced list of essential workplaces, which included modifications to Construction. Based on the revised listing of essential workplaces the following amendments have been made to our current procedures:

Permit Applications: Applications will continue to be accepted and reviewed for all permit types. Building permits will not be issued unless you are considered an essential service in conformance with the current orders listed under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Ontario Regulation 119/20 lists the businesses considered to be essential at this time. Please see the following link: www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/200082. All other procedures for application will remain the same at this time.

Building Inspections:

  1. Building Services will continue to provide the same level of inspection services with respect to RESIDENTIAL construction work associated with a building permit issued before Wednesday, January 13, 2021 (11:59 pm).

No inspections will be conducted for unpermitted work associated with RESIDENTIAL construction.

  1. Inspections will continue to be conducted under a building permit for work associated with INSTITUTIONAL healthcare sector facilities or buildings (expansions, renovations, and conversion of spaces that could be repurposed for health care services) regardless of the date the permit was issued.
  2. Inspections will continue to be conducted under a building permit issued for critical provincial infrastructure, including transit, transportation, energy and justice sectors regardless of the date the permit was issued.
  3. Inspections will continue to be conducted for work associated with an INDUSTRIAL building permits for:

 The maintenance and operations of petrochemical plants and refineries,

 Significant industrial petrochemical projects where the preliminary work has already commenced,

 Industrial construction and modifications to existing industrial structures limited solely to work necessary for the production, maintenance, and/or enhancement of Personal Protective Equipment, medical devices (such as ventilators), and other identified products directly related to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. Inspections for construction work associated with any INDUSTRIAL, COMMERCIAL, or INSTITUTIONAL permits with the exception of parts 2 to 4 above, are suspended in accordance with new Provincial legislation.

“All other procedures for inspections that are still permitted under the new Provincial legislation will remain the same at this time.

Again, we want to thank our industry partners for their understanding and patience during this critical time. We encourage you to continue to apply for your permits so they can be processed for future issuance. This will ensure we are all prepared once the Provincial rules on essential businesses either change to allow work to commence or the Provincial Emergency is declared over.”