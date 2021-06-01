





Article content Editor’s Note: June is Seniors Month in Ontario. This year’s theme is Stay safe, active and connected. It’s a time when we recognize our amazing older adults and the contributions they‘ve made in communities across Ontario. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TPR celebrates Seniors Month Back to video Name: Ethel Purbrick Birth Place: Englehart, Ontario Mother and Father Birth Place: Mother (Wales), Father (Southern Ontario) What is your earliest memory? My parents holding my new baby sister How was your childhood like? (I) grew up on a farm in Englehart; busy with chores and responsibilities. I could milk a cow before I was old enough for school. We didn’t have a lot but were happy. What do you remember about your parents/grandparents? My mom was the kind of person who kid loved. She made things exciting, taught us things and played ball with us. Even though we had very little, we shared it with those who came along. The depression wasn’t over in our part of the country. Sometimes people using the railroads would ask for food as they passed by. My mother always offered them something to eat. It wasn’t very much but it was the best we had. My father did a lot of land breaking in the district of Timiskaming and had a crawler tractor. He was also a lover of horses.

Article content Have you travelled a lot? I have been to the States, England and around Canada. I went with daughter on business trip to England. When she was in meetings, I went around and explored. My husband and I had a motor home and went to three trips to Alaska. What was your first job? Teaching. Did you go to post-secondary school? My father was old fashioned and didn’t see the point of higher education for females as he believed I would be busy with children. So, my mom and I earned the money for me to go to Teacher’s College together by cutting down trees in the bush with the help of our horse. Mom and I enjoyed that time out in the bush. I then boarded in North Bay, Ontario for the year while in school. Do/did you participate in any community service? What organizations/tasks do/did you volunteer with? Donate and sell sewing crafts to various places in community; donated to Christmas shops; also offered tutoring to adults and children prior to my accident. Personal hobbies?: Sewing, used to knit more and use my cricket. Where did you meet your husband? In Englehart. Ethel was looking at houses for her and her girls. After viewing all the houses, the relater invited her back to house for coffee. They were having coffee were playing cards when someone knocked at the door at 4:30. It was Bob who was on his way home from work (Bob was a mechanic). Bob joined Ethel and the realtor in having coffee and playing cards. This was the first time Ethel ever saw or heard of Bob in their small community. Following this, Ethel and Bob played cards several times but Ethel described Bob as a shy man. One day Ethel went to use her dishwasher when the front panel fell down. In a panic, she called the realtor who advised her husband, Gary, will come by to fix it. Just then, the landlord came in offering to do renovations to Ethel’s apartment. As he passed the kitchen he said, “oh that damn thing fell again”, he went over to fix it. Gary called later on advising he would not be able to make it but said someone else was coming. Bob then knocked on door with his toolkit in hand – with nothing left to fix as the landlord had done the trick. With nothing to fix, he still stayed for lunch and coffee and Ethel was able to get him over his shyness. They started dating following this and to this day, Ethel doesn’t know if Bob believes there was ever something to be fixed or if it was an elaborate plan to get him to her house! Ethel advised Bob is fantastic with her kids. they love him and he loves them.

Article content Where did you get married? Englehart in June. It was a small family affair. Bob still lives in their family home and visits or calls every day. What is your number one piece of marriage/relationship advice? You have to accept that you’re not always right. What are you the most proud of?

My children. They knew from day one that whatever they wanted they could achieve but they had to work for it. They are all successful. Two were chosen as one of Canada’s Top 40 under 40 achievers; and for two little farm girls to be chosen is very spectacular. My daughter Heather is a painter which pieces exhibited in various galleries. My youngest is a funeral director. Every Sunday morning the four girls, my husband and I all get on our iPads and have a zoom meeting. If you told me 10 years ago that you could meet with people on a program like that I wouldn’t believe it. It’s just like having them in the room here with us. What is your number 1 piece of advice for parenting? Listen to your kids. Talk to them and don’t accept them to be perfect because you certainly weren’t. What world events had the most impact on you? This pandemic. Who has influenced you the most? I had one teacher who was a beautiful person and I want to be like her. My mother was a role model pretty hard to beat. We learn something from everybody we meet, not always good things but we learn from the people. What are the most important lessons you’ve learned in your life? Give to the world the best you have and the best will come back to you & just because one door closes, life isn’t over there are always something you can do.

Article content What was the happiest moment of your life? I have had a lot of happy times. So many I can’t list. I feel fortune spending my whole doing what I loved. I taught for 40 years and would still be there if I could. I Had to retire due to vocal issues. I Went three years without talking. I used to have to write notes to Bob to speak. One time I asked though my note for 10 cans of flaky ham – Bob went and bought 10 pounds of ham! I wrote notes and he listened real hard. We made it through. What are the most rewarding things about getting older? You have time. Time to explore things you’d like to do. Traveling. My husband and I were happy with our motor home prior to my accident. If you could go back to any age, what would it be? When you’re a kid you can’t do this or that. I would like to start my life at 16 again. What kinds of things make you the happiest now? Gatherings with my kids. Family gatherings.

