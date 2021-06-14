





Article content EDITOR’S NOTE: June is Seniors Month in Ontario. This year’s theme is Stay safe, active and connected. It is a time when we recognize our amazing older adults and the contributions they‘ve made in communities across Ontario. Name: Frank Mele We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TPR continues to celebrate seniors month Back to video Birth Place: Frank was born and raised in Kirkland Lake; he takes great pride in being a Kirkland Laker for life. Frank loves our community and the memories it holds for him. Q: Where were your parents from? A: My parents moved to Kirkland Lake from Slovenia in 1929. Q: What do you remember about your parents/grandparents? A: There were very few grandparents in Kirkland Lake. The town boomed in the 1930s and parents who emigrated over from other countries were unable to bring their own parents with them due to the cost. I never knew my grandparents, as it was too expensive to fly to see them at the time. My dad and mom both worked very hard at the grocery store that my father owned on Wood and Taylor. Union Grocery was the name of the store my father owned.

Article content Q: What is your earliest memory? A: An early memory of mine is tricking my mother. My parents worked constantly, they where very hard workers. Every day my mother was up so early to make breakfast for all the single miners on their way to work at the mines. She also packed their lunches; she was so busy I could get away with a lot. When I was eight, my mom thought I was going to church, but instead, I had my skates in my backpack and would go skating. I would be back at church in time for my parents to pick me up. I would meet the man outside the church and grab a daily bulletin so it made it look like I went. I was never caught. Q: How was your childhood growing up in Kirkland Lake? A: It was fabulous. Kirkland Lake was the greatest place in the world for kids at that time. We had 20 kids in one block – always somebody to play with. The town was also very safe; we did not even have automobiles on the roads. A childhood memory I have is using horse manure as hockey pucks with my friends. Real hockey pucks were too expensive back then! Q: What was your first job? A: Working at my dad’s grocery store. I delivered products, drove the truck, stocked shelves, checked people out, and was nice to customers. I worked here for four years and I gained the skill of dealing with the public, I really liked meeting people. Q: Did you attend post-secondary education? A: I attended Ryerson University for Hotel Administration. I lived with four roommates in an apartment and I remember it was fun. I also played for the hockey team, the Ryerson Rams.

Article content Q: What was your occupation? A: I owned and operated Right Way in Kirkland Lake, a driving school part-time for over 50 years. I was also at Smith Tire & Auto from inception for several years, I recall the Adams mine was in full production and I was a tire inspector. Smith’s Tire had a great bunch of fellows to work with, great years! In addition, I was a proud property owner of two apartment buildings in town. Q: What is your best tip for drivers? A: Drive sober and with alertness. Stay alert and stay off the cell phones. Q: Where you a member of any community clubs? I was in the Lions Club and coached the Legion 87’s hockey team for 4 years. Q: Do you have any personal hobbies? A: I enjoyed being on the rink and skating. In high school, I played basketball and loved it. I also played Old-timers Hockey. Now I enjoy spending time outdoors in the warm weather and I cherish visits with my wife. Q: Are you married? A: Yes, 59 years. Q: What is your secret for 59 years of marriage? A: Honesty and communication. Q: Where did you get married? A: Holy Name Church on July 7th with the reception party at the Parklane hotel. It was a large wedding with 160 people. My biggest memory from that day is the moment I kissed my bride. Q: Do you have children and grandchildren? A: I have two children – Norman & Angela and I have four grandchildren. I am very proud of my children and all of their accomplishments. Q: Have you travelled? A: My wife and I have travelled to the Caribbean; I have also travelled to Switzerland for the 1977 International Cup for the Old-timers Hockey Tournament on the X-KL’ers Team and the next year we travelled with the hockey team to play in Ireland, England, and Scotland. I was the only member on the team still living in Kirkland Lake. Such good times. Q: What do you hope you have passed down to the next generation? A: To drive safely on the roads.

