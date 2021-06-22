





Article content June is Seniors Month in Ontario. This year’s theme is to stay safe, active, and connected. It is a time when we recognize our amazing older adults and their contributions to communities across Ontario. Barbara Millar is a great conversationalist and an exceptional artist from North Bay, Ontario We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TPR continues to celebrate seniors month Back to video Q: Where did you grow up? A: My parents moved all over! Temagami, Noranda, Virginiatown, Larder. Q: Where were your parents from? A: My mother was born in North Bay and my father was born in Verdun, Quebec. Q What is your earliest memory? A: My earliest memory is from when I was four years old; I got a train for Christmas and put all of my dad’s gumdrops in it for people. Q: How was your childhood? A: My childhood was the same as anyone who was the oldest sibling of five children. Q: What characteristics do you think you have from being the oldest sibling you have carried through your life? A: Being a caregiver. The skills I learned from caring for my younger siblings carried over for my role as a wife and a mother.

Article content Q: What do you remember about your parents/grandparents? A: I remember both sets of my grandparents well. However, what stuck in my mind is a story about my Grandpa Wells being one of the Home children from England. The Home children were orphans who came to Canada. Between 1869 and 1932, over 100,000 children were sent from Britain to Canada through assisted juvenile emigration. These migrants are called “home children” because most went from an emigration agency’s home for children in Britain to its Canadian receiving home. The children were placed with families in rural Canada. Q: Was your grandpa Wells adopted into his new family? A: I would say so, yes. They had social workers back then, and he was well looked after. He had access to medical care and food. Q: Have you travelled? A: Oh yes, I have travelled across Canada, the US, England, Ireland, and Scotland. I have also travelled across 11 countries in Europe, we loved travelling, and I thoroughly enjoyed them all. Q: What was your first job? A: At 15, I started waiting tables at a restaurant and hotel in Virginatown. In the restaurant, I worked in the cafeteria to help feed the miners during miner camps. I worked at the Windsor Hotel as well. Q: What community social services/clubs were you affiliated with? A: I was a part of a Seniors’ Club for many years. In addition, I helped with the Mission Band at the United Church and taught crafts at night school for three years. I am also the current resident secretary of TPR’s Resident Council.

Article content Q: Do you have any personal hobbies? A My hobby is anything going – I have tried then all. Q: You are a fantastic oil painter with multiple works of art displayed in your room. Can you tell me how you got started? A: I always loved art. I could not draw well but could paint. Once my boys left the house, I had more time and money to get into painting more. I came across Bob Ross, who taught me everything I know. I also took some art classes. I would say having some free time started my current addiction to painting. Q: How many paintings have you painted? A:Barbra laughs aloud and pulls out two large photo albums to show the interviewer. In the albums are approximately 150 copies of her completed pieces. Q: What inspires you to paint? A: Free time inspired me, but now it is more of an addiction to complete the paintings I start. Q: What is your favourite painting you have created? A: I would not say I have a favourite; however, I have two paintings hanging in my living room that my husband picked out. They are paintings of outdoor scenery. Q: You were married, where did you meet your husband? A: Yes, I was married for 66 ½ years. I met my spouse in the spring of 1949 in Virginatown. We got talking as we had a mutual friend. My husband would never talk a lot when we were together but commented to our mutual friend “my god, she talks a lot.” One evening, I finished walking my siblings and went to the show. I noticed he was there and sat down beside him. He asked to walk me home that night. The following day my brother say, “Hey, you know that guy who walked you home – why is he walking up and down our street?”. Curiosity got the best of me, and I went out to ask him. He then said he was wondering if I wanted to go for a walk with him. I had to ask him to come back when my father was home as I watched my siblings, and he said ok. When he came back later, he stayed at the very end of our yard! We walked to Kearns and back, and the rest is history. We got married on November 18th of that year.

Article content Q: Where did you get married? A: We got married by the Bishop in the Anglican Church in Virginiatown. It was a small wedding. My mother made my dress, my dad rented the mine hall in town for our supper, and my grandmother made the cake. I only have two photos of the wedding as our photographer got intoxicated and did not show up until nine! Q: What advice would you give to couples? What is your secret to a good marriage? A: Do not go to bed without kissing each other goodnight. If you both had a busy day with the kids and work, and as a result, did not get to spend time with each other, it is important to kiss before bed. Q: Do you have children or grandchildren? A: We have two boys that we are very proud of and five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Q: What is your number one piece of parenting advice? A: The advice I give any young parent is do not make the punishment more than you can stand. Q: What world event has had the most significant impact on you? A: I think COVID-19 has had the most impact on me. With all other struggles in life, there is always a way to tackle them. With covid, we have been on lockdown, and there has been no solution to see family. My son lives in Kapuskasing and due to outbreaks in province has not been able to visit me, which has been challenging. We talk on the phone, but it is not the same as seeing each other in person. Q: What are the most important lessons you have learned in life so far? A: Be kind to people around you, and they will be kind to you.

Article content Q: What was the happiest moment of your life? A: When you have lived this long, it is hard to pick one happy moment! Q: What is the most rewarding thing about getting older? A: The most rewarding thing about getting older is that you can do your own thing if you have a sound mind and body. Q: If you could go back to any age, what would it be? A: I think 60 would be a good age to go back to if I could go back. That is when we loved to travel. If I could travel anywhere again, it would be Rome. We only had three days there, which was not enough time to see Rome and all its history. I would want to see Pompeii. Q: What advice would you give to a homemaker now? A: Whatever you do, do not go into debt! When buying something for your house, ask yourself – do you like it? Do you need it? Can you pay for it with cash? Q: What about advice to boy moms? A: Give them little jobs. I always said everyone lives in this house, so everyone has chores to do. My boys would help me with dishes and contribute to the household. Q: What kinds of things make you the happiest now? A: I guess what makes me the happiest now is art and knitting. The PSW’s that take good care of me also makes me happy. Q: What are your hopes for the next generations? A: I hope you can stay out of debt.

