Travel advisory issued

Article content

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for this afternoon.

Officials say “a band of heavier snow is moving through the area this afternoon. Snowfall rates of 2-3 cm per hour are possible under this band. Travel will be impacted, especially along Highway 11 between Hearst and Kirkland Lake.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution, as visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

The snow will taper off later this afternoon.”