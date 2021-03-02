Two KL residents charged with several offences
Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with several drug and property related crimes.
On February 28 at approximately 10:45 p.m., members of the KL OPP were conducting general patrols in in Kirkland Lake when they allege they came across a parked motor vehicle on Baron Street with two unconscious occupants.
Police further allege the investigation revealed the occupants were under the influence of drugs. They also allege further investigation resulted in the seizure of Canadian currency, prescription medications and drugs suspected to be opioids (fentanyl). Total estimated street value of the seizure is over $3,400.
As a result, two people have been arrested and charged.
Melissa PARENT, 36-years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been charged with the following:
Operation While Impaired – Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC, and Possession of a Scheduled I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).
The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 8, 2021, in Kirkland Lake.
Curtis WATSON, 29 years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been charged with the following:
Possession of a Scheduled I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,
Possession of a Schedule III Substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,
Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,
Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC, and
Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).
None of the charges have been proven in court.
The Accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice by video on March 11, 2021.