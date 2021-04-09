Two more cases resolved

THU reporting no new cases

Brad Sherratt
Apr 09, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The District is heading into the weekend on a good note as the Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting that two more of the previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been resolved. They are also reporting no new cases.

That means the current number of active cases in Timiskaming has dropped to just two.

