Two more cases resolved
THU reporting no new cases
Article content
The District is heading into the weekend on a good note as the Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting that two more of the previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been resolved. They are also reporting no new cases.
That means the current number of active cases in Timiskaming has dropped to just two.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Two more cases resolved Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.