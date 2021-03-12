Two more COVID cases resolved
Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reporting that as of Friday morning two more of the previously confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been resolved. Therefore the number of current active cases is down to eight.
Officials also note that so far 1,782 vaccine doses have been administered.
