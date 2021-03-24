Two new cases, one resolved

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming two new positive cases of COVID-19 (#121-122) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming.

Health Unit officials say “both cases are linked to an institutional outbreak. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.”

The THU is also reporting that one of the previous confirmed cases has been resolved and therefore the total number of active COVID cases in the district stands at 13.