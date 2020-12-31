Two new COVID cases, four resolved in district

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Kirkland Lake area. A bulletin on their website states “one case is a contact of confirmed case and the other is under investigation. Both individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.”

The Health Unit is also reporting on its running chart that four of the previous cases have been resolved and there for there are now 21 active cases in the District.