Two new COVID cases, one resolved

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming two new positive cases of COVID-19 (#117-118) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming. They are also reporting one case has been resolved.

The new positive cases are contacts of a confirmed case and the individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. Two previous positive cases have now been identified as variants of concern.

Variants of concern are now reported in health unit’s COVID-19 summary chart. According to the latest statistics there are now 11 active cases.

The numbers also show 3,002 vaccine doses have been administered.

Health Unit officials have also announced that “anyone aged 75+ can now schedule an appointment at a Timiskaming COVID vaccine clinic at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. If you are a chronic home care recipient, an Indigenous adult aged 55+, a high priority health care worker or need help booking your appointment, please call 1-866-747-4305, Ext. 6.