Two people hospitalized as three new COVID cases reported in KL area

COVID-19 continues to ravage the Kirkland Lake region, with three new cases reported today, two of which required hospitalization.

The Timiskaming Health Unit confirm cases 62-64, all three are in the northern part of the district. The cases are under investigation. One individual is self-isolating and two individuals are hospitalized. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

There are now 26 active cases in the district, including five hospitalizations.

The health unit, meanwhile, continues to urge anyone who was in an A1 Taxi in Kirkland Lake on December 19, 20 or 21 to self monitor and reach out to theKirkland Lake Assessment Center (705-568-2127) for testing if symptoms develop. Potential exposure times for the taxi are December 19 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., December 20 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and December 21 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.