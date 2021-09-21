Vanthof congratulates area federal election winners

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof says the federal election results clearly show that Canadians have sent a strong message.

“They want federal politicians to work together to tackle the issues that our country is facing.”

He noted “the provincial riding of Timiskaming-Cochrane crosses parts of three federal ridings. In all three, the incumbent candidates held their seats. I would like to congratulate Charlie Angus, Anthony Rota, and Marc Serre on their successful campaigns, and all the other candidates who put their names forward.

“In the North, we have learned a long ago that politics is about serving people, and that to get anything done, we need to work together. I look forward to continuing to work with my federal counterparts for the good of Northerners.”