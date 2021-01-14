Vanthof encouraging business people to apply for grant

Article content

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof is encouraging business people in the riding to apply for the Ontario Small Business Relief grant of up to $20,000.

Vanthof states “Small business has been extremely hard hit by the COVID restrictions. I have spoken to many business people who say they don’t want handouts they want to serve their customers. I appreciate that sentiment, but it is important to apply for two reasons,

a) The program was created to help small business with COVID expenses and all small business should make use of it. b) The Premier has stated in the press that small businesses have not made use of the grant, implying that his policies are not hurting small business any more than big box stores. His statement was especially insulting since the grant application process had not opened up yet, but it showed that he is willing to use that as a defense.”

For those interested the link is

https://www.ontario.ca/page/businesses-get-help-covid-19-costs?fbclid=IwAR3_4r_EBLY3HvwCf3ZO7J_OO-oYkxvQuZohJxZ_azMlbVugsEG0L5gKwNc