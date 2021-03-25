Vanthof feels budget missed key items

According to Vanthof the government also failed to implement paid sick days in Ontario, even on an emergency temporary basis. “Almost all medical experts and many business leaders agree that paid sick days could help slow the transmission of the virus. As Ontario lurches towards more possible shut downs, this is another opportunity lost,” he said

In response to the contents of the document Vanthof states “the true crisis in long term care has not been addressed. While the government has committed to build more beds, as have previous governments before, and it has committed to train more PSW,s, it has not made a wage increase for PSWs working in long term care, or home care permanent. It has not eliminated part time work with no benefits and it has not reinstated regular inspections of long term care homes. There is a risk that long term care will once again be forgotten when our memories of the horrors of the COVID epidemic fade. The Ford government has missed an opportunity to make real systemic change in our long term care sector.”

He also feels “cuts to the education sector contained in the budget do not bode well for the students of Ontario. After the most stressful year in memory for students, families, and staff, a cut in base funding is another opportunity lost.”

In terms of technology, Vanthof has been a proponent of affordable internet for everyone. He says while “the Ford government has announced significant investments in funding to increase Broadband availability. They have also announced a goal that every Ontarian will have access to Broadband by 2025. While that is welcome news, the devil is always in the details. In 2019 the ford government allocated 31 million to Broadband infrastructure in that year’s budget but didn’t actually invest any of that money. They have now allocated billions which is a good step; we have to make sure that it is actually used to provide access to everyone.”

As for the business sector he adds “small businesses have been hurt especially hard during the pandemic, and with the help of the Chamber of Commerce, The Canadian Federation of Independent Business and others, we have pushed the government very hard to increase help to this sector. In response the government has doubled the amount available in the Ontario Small Business Support Grant. Businesses that have already qualified will receive a second payment. Unfortunately they have not widened the criteria so many businesses still fall through the cracks.”

Looking specifically at the north, Vanthof states “the hardest hit sector in our region was, without a doubt the tourism sector, especially mom and pop lodge outfitters. The NDP and many others pushed very hard to get the government to recognize this. They have now created a separate fund for this type of business, and while it is too late for some, it will help others. Tourism is a big part of our economy, they need the help.”