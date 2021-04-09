





Article content Timmins-Cochrane MPP and Deptuy NDP Leader John Vanthof says the province has been placed into this latest lockdown because “the Ford government has repeatedly failed to enact the level of restrictions requested by health care officials to stop the spread of the virus and its variants.” In a media release Vanthof says “less than a month ago, the government loosened restrictions despite the presentation of strong evidence from provincial health experts that predicted (through modeling and other scientific data) the 3rd wave would strike in early spring. Premier Ford made wide-ranging changes without putting adequate measures in place to protect Ontarians.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vanthof feels government inaction cause of latest lockdown Back to video He adds because of this lockdown, businesses and people will be once again adversely affected. “Once again, small businesses are reduced to curbside service. In this lock down, big box retailers are being limited to selling essential items only, a directive that has taken three lockdowns to materialize. Common sense clearly denotes that small stores are as capable of following strict COVID 19 guidelines to keep customers safe as big box stores are: Perhaps even safer.

Article content “The Ford government continues to refuse to acknowledge or implement preventative measures like paid sick days as a means to limit the spread of the virus for Ontario workers. Premier Ford tends to accuse advocates of trying to advance their political agenda, regardless of the fact that high-ranking health care professionals are some of the strongest advocates for paid sick days. He feels that paid sick days are covered under the federal program so nothing more is needed although the virus continues to spread through workplaces. On this issue, he is allowing his own partisan views to cloud the real goal of stopping the pandemic. “The federal program allows workers to claim compensation of $500 per week for up to four weeks if a worker has to miss work and can be used in blocks of a week at a time. This program is not a replacement for paid sick days because if a worker wakes up with symptoms and cannot afford to lose a day’s pay, they are going to ignore the symptoms and go to work. They may be tested but they will continue to work until they get the test results. If they test positive, they have potentially spread the virus to their family and co-workers. If paid sick days were available, the days of potential spread would be eliminated. When people cannot afford to miss work, telling people to stay home is a waste of time. If paid sick days were implemented in Ontario, then the federal program could be accessed to supplement the provincial program when a worker tests positive for COVID 19. The two programs could complement each other and most importantly, help to reduce the spread. Closing the province for a 3rd lockdown is going to cost the people of Ontario more than a paid sick days program, far more.

Article content “During the first and second wave, the residents of long-term care facilities were the most susceptible to the COVID 19 virus and its devastating effects. Fortunately, access to vaccines has lowered the infection rates and impeded the virus’s impact in long-term cares home in this third wave. He also states “until now, the government did not focus on which segment of the population would become the virus’s next target. Because the new variants are highly transmissible and contracted easier than the original COVID 19 strain, essential workers in factories, health care settings, retail outlets and a variety of other industries with close contact workspaces are at greatest risk. Many health care experts warned of this possibility and asked for targeted vaccination protocols but the government was slow to react to this new reality and as a result, we are now plunged in a third lock down. The Ford Government continues to downplay criticism of its actions and maintain the mantra that they are doing their best considering the circumstances. The Ford Government managed well with the first wave but the half measures employed during the second wave are the main reason we are entering the third emergency lockdown, once again the result of political decisions overruling the reality of needed restrictions to low the infection rate and keep people safe. Vanthof goes on to say “the unwillingness of the government to implement robust regional measures when needed has plunged the whole province into a lockdown. The government could still implement measures to lessen the blow such as paid sick days, a targeted vaccination plan to protect the most vulnerable and continued assistance for businesses repeatedly impacted by conflicting restrictions. As a province, we will survive this pandemic but the question is – how much damage must we endure because the Ford government could not make the tough decisions on restrictions when they were needed. “The COVID 19 variants pose a serious threat to our communities and we must keep our guard up, stay safe and keep social distancing until everyone can access the vaccine.”

