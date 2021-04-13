Vanthof provides his commentary on current COVID situation

This week, the Ford Government assured students, parents and education workers that schools were safe and would stay open, then; in an unexpected change in direction, Premier Ford announced that all schools; regardless of location, would close indefinitely and students would return to on-line learning.

Initially, the Government remained committed to the Phase-in program for vaccinations but after announcing the start of the Phase 2 vaccination plan, they made substantial changes to its content and delivery the next day.

When the Government realized their directives to curtain the spread of COVID-19 were not working, the re-established colour coded COVID 19 framework was quickly abandoned and replaced with a province wide “shutdown” which suddenly became a “Stay at home order” in early April 2021.

Although the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve on a daily basis, these decisions were based on modeling and predictions identified weeks ago. Unlike the first wave, the second and third waves of this pandemic were not unexpected and health experts made it abundantly clear that Ontario could expect huge daily case counts if drastic action was not initiated.

The Ford Government’s COVID-19 expert advisory panel predicted a disastrous third wave and those predictions coincided with Premier Ford’s decision to re-open restaurant patios in Toronto’s colour coded grey zones.

For people in my riding of Timiskaming-Cochrane, it has caused frustration, concern and has created a critical childcare dilemma for many families. While the virus remains a threat in our region, it’s been well managed through the diligence of our residents and the hard work of our public health units, hospitals, family health teams and other coordinating organizations.

For our families, educational institutions, businesses and their owners and staff, these province wide measures seem to be punishing our area for excelling at limiting the spread of the virus. I maintain that the delay in taking meaningful action in areas of the Province where COVID-19 was spreading wildly has forced the Ford government to place all Ontarians in this lockdown.

The good news in this situation involves the public health units where vaccine clinics have been organized throughout the riding. In some communities, the COVID 19 vaccine is available at the pharmacy and although this program has not been equitably distributed throughout the region, we continue to advocate for improved services.

The majority of Timiskaming-Cochrane’s residents have not faced a direct impact of COVID-19 but we have suffered the collateral damage as severely as others in Ontario. As we make our way through this third wave, please remember to be kind, watch out for your neighbours and stay safe for everyone’s sake.