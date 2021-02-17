





Share this Story: Vanthof says new session anything but normal

Vanthof says new session anything but normal

Article content Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP and Deputy NDP Leader John Vanthof is describing this new session of parliament anything but normal. He states “while the legislature normally reopens the week after Family Day, but that is the only thing that is normal about the start of this session.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vanthof says new session anything but normal Back to video Vanthof points out the province is in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and thousands of people have lost their lives while thousands more have been deeply impacted. He also says “due to the restrictions, many small businesses are barely hanging on while others have had to close. The Ford government has started to lift restrictions while their own medical experts are warning that a third, and more deadly wave is on the way. There is much to discuss and to be decided in the upcoming session.” According to Vanthof, The NDP, who are the Official Opposition, has made their priorities clear. “We believe our number one job should be to help people through this crisis. We need to take real steps to avoid a third wave and the lockdowns it could cause. We need to help small businesses through this crisis.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “On the first day back, we moved a motion to pass an NDP Bill that had passed second reading in December; the “Stay at Home if you’re Sick Act”. For many workers staying home is not an option when sick. Telling workers to stay home without giving them assurance of a paid sick day does not make sense. This Act would provide those paid sick days for workers if they need to stay home because of Covid-19. Workplace transmission of the virus is a problem and many medical experts believe that paid sick days are necessary to combat this. The Ford government blocked this motion.” He goes on to say “we also moved a motion to pass another NDP bill that had passed second reading in December; the “Time to Care Act”. This act would mandate that all residents of long-term care to be guaranteed 4 hours of hands-on care per day. Considering the tragedies that have occurred in long-term care, this would be a good first step to making the needed changes it so desperately needs. The Ford government blocked this motion as well. “We also moved a motion to pass another NDP bill; the “More than a Visitor Act”. This legislation would give essential caregivers reasonable access to their loved ones in pandemic lockdowns. The Ford government blocked this motion as well.” Vanthof added “the first day back, the Ford government debated legislation that they said was going to help small business through the pandemic. The Workplace Safety and Insurance Amendment freezes WSIB premiums for a year. This will be somewhat beneficial for employers but it will not help those that are struggling to survive the pandemic. They could have made this legislation much stronger to deal with the current crisis we are dealing with.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Today (Wednesday) the government introduced for debate, a motion to change the rules under which the house operates, a housekeeping motion. They will no longer have to advise the Speaker if they want to resume the house at 1 pm on Wednesday and we will no longer need to give the Speaker a deferral slip if we want to delay a vote till the following day. We are in a pandemic, but you would not know it, judging by the government’s focus. This is the last thing we need to be talking about right now. “In the upcoming session, I am going to continue to focus on the health, welfare, and financial security of the residents of Timiskaming-Cochrane. I am going to take every opportunity to make the government aware of the unique challenges that we face, and continue to offer solutions to overcome them.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Kirkland Lake