Vanthof sees need for addiction treatment programs in north

Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof says when it comes to addiction and mental health services the district has become “a treatment desert”.

Vanthof spoke in the legislature where he informed the government about the plight of people in the north.

Vanthof says “not unlike the rest of Ontario, the Timiskaming region is dealing with an opioid addiction crisis. Families are suffering as they are losing their loved ones. The Kirkland Lake Opioid Addiction Task Force has been meeting regularly with several agencies across the District to come up with a strategy to help address this crisis.

“One of the issues that has become very evident is that there is a shortage of treatment services available to residents of the area, since COVID, that shortage has turned Timiskaming into a treatment desert”.

Vanthof goes on to say “I had the opportunity to rise and question the Minister responsible for Mental Health and Addictions regarding the lack of access to treatment for residents of Timiskaming. Although Minister Tibollo’s answer had little to do with the situation in Timiskaming, he did point out programs where funding could be available.

“There is a crisis. I have made the Minister aware. I hope to be able to work with him in the future as plans for an area treatment program become more definite. We need to work together because we are losing those we love.”

Since the announcement of the closure of the Pineger Youth Center, local advocates have been pushing to see the facility become a detox center. A rally was recently held which saw a large group of concerned people march through much of the downtown core with the event finishing at Pineger.