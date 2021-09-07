Virtual meet the candidates event to happen Thursday

Article content

The Kirkland Lake District Chamber of Commerce and the Timmins Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Meet the Candidates event on Thursday, September 9th.

The event, which will take place virtually can be viewed on the following platforms;

– Google Meet (meet.google.com/wba-wfci-zpd )

– Phone (1-778-724-7898; pin 688917931)

– Facebook (https://fb.me/e/Cwz3VYV7)

– Youtube (www.yourplacetowatch.com)