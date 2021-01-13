Water, sewer rates remain the same

Article content

Kirkland Lake residents will have their water and sewer rates frozen for 2021.

At Tuesday’s meeting council passed a bylaw that will see the rates remain the same as they were in 2020.

In response to the decision Councillor Patrick Adams stated “with the financial pressures placed on households during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was an easy decision for myself to hold water and waste water rates to what was passed in 2020.”

A detailed breakdown of the rates is available on the town website.