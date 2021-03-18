"We need to give people hope" says Vanthof

Article content

The Ford government will release its budget on March 24th and Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof feels it must provide citizens with some hope.

Vanthof says a budget “is the true test of what a government’s intentions are. News releases come and go and funding announcements are often re-announced several times only to disappear. A budget shows where the government of the day is planning to focus its attention in the upcoming year, or years.”

Vanthof is hopeful that we are “in the final stages of a pandemic which has thrown a spotlight on dark corners of our society. These dark corners are what the government should focus on in the upcoming budget. We need to give people hope.”

According to Vanthof “much of the tragedy that happened in long term care homes was a result of years of neglect by the province. The Ford government needs to provide the funding to pay the people who care for our loved ones in long term care and home care a living wage. They need to hire more PSWs as quickly as possible to actually attain their stated goal of four hours of hands on care per day per resident. This will only be possible if these jobs are full time and adequately paid.”